Grant money approved for Brackenridge house demolition

Allegheny County has agreed to give Brackenridge up to $20,000 to tear down a house that slid off of its foundation.

County community development officials approved the emergency grant Tuesday morning to tear down 948 Ninth Ave., according to Tom Benecki, executive director of the Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments.

Last Friday, Benecki hand-delivered the borough's application to county offices in Pittsburgh.

Brackenridge officials previously approved the grant application and an emergency demolition by declaring the house a danger to residents' health and safety. Allegheny County online records show that the 100-year-old, two-story house was bought by Christopher William Wall-Fuget, 19, of Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood in February 2017.

Attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

Brackenridge council President Thomas Connelly said Wall-Fuget was given seven days to tell Brackenridge officials whether he would rebuild or tear down the house.

“He didn't reply. He still hasn't,” Connelly said.

“Benecki just called me, and I called the woman who lives next door to tell her,” Connelly added.

Lynette Deyo, who lives with her family next door to the house to be demolished, left her home about three weeks ago out of fear the building might fall onto hers.

“Am I relieved? Absolutely,” she said. “Up until today, there has not been assurances of anything.”

Connelly and Benecki said asbestos tests must be done before demolition.

Benecki said he is contacting companies that can check the house for asbestos, which often was used as insulation in older homes. If asbestos is present, a contractor will have to remove it before the rest of the house can be safely demolished and the debris taken to a landfill.

Benecki will seek emergency bids from three contractors.

He hopes the bids can be evaluated this week and work can proceed as soon as possible.

Robert Hurley, the county's director of economic development, said his staff was moving as rapidly as possible on the Brackenridge request.

The money will come from a federal grant to the county.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.