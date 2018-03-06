Lower Burrell residents urged to attend Thursday session on storm water

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell's Stormwater Committee will be meeting in a different location this month.

Scott Johnson, the city's public works foreman, said the meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 in the city's Kinloch section. The city is encouraging area residents to attend Thursday's meeting to provide input and help identify any storm water issues.

The meetings normally are held at city hall.

“Whether it's people coming in and asking questions or seeing what it's all about — spread the word, please,” Johnson said, adding that the more people who attend, the more ideas there will be about projects to be worked on through the year.

The Stormwater Committee was formed in October and had its first meeting in November. Meetings usually are held the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Johnson said the committee's main goals are to educate people and help them understand how storm water affects homes and the environment, and to assist the city in reaching its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) objectives.

The MS4 program helps Pennsylvania meet the goals set forth by the Clean Water Act by providing a set of rules and regulations.

“Our MS4 is one of our main goals set forth by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency,” Johnson said. “(The goal) is to reduce the sedimentation levels that are in Big Pucketa Creek. What better place to have this meeting (than) right in the heart of it?”

Maps of the city's storm sewer system will be presented during the meeting in addition to information on storm pipes along Greensburg Road and surrounding areas. The committee also will discuss storm water best practices and management.

Johnson said the committee is looking for new members. Currently, it has three people, including Johnson and newly elected Councilman Robert Hamilton, who oversees the public works department.

“We are ... hoping to gain some new members to have representation and input of their area on the Stormwater Committee,” he said, adding meetings will be held in other areas of the city in the future.

In addition, the committee has reached out to Burrell School District, hoping to incorporate watershed lessons into the district's curriculum.

“The long-term goal is to eliminate any flooding issues within the city, have a proactive approach to updating the storm sewer system, and have this committee to expand to the point where it is self-sufficient in developing projects and acquiring the funding for these projects, along with keeping the city's mapping system up to date as well,” Johnson said.

A phone message left Tuesday for Burrell School District Superintendent Shannon Wagner wasn't returned.

