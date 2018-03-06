Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Passerby alerted West Deer woman to attic fire

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
West Deer No. 3 fire Chief Josh Wiegand said a fire that all but destroyed a Bairdford Road home on Saturday was electrical in origin.
Investigators are expected to return Wednesday to a West Deer house that was all but destroyed by fire Saturday.

West Deer No. 3 fire Chief Josh Wiegand said a county fire marshal and an electrical engineer will be working to confirm whether an electrical issue caused the attic fire at 16 Bairdford Road.

The fire was reported about 11:30 a.m.

A woman who lived alone in the house didn't know it was on fire until a passerby alerted her, Wiegand said. He did not provide her name.

He said the passerby saw smoke coming from the roof, called 911 and banged on the door. The woman got out unharmed.

The attic was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

It took firefighters from West Deer, Richland and Middlesex about an hour to bring the fire under control. No firefighters were hurt; Wiegand said wind was an issue.

The fire burned through the roof, and there was significant damage to the house.

Wiegand said the woman is staying with family.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

