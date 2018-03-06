Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Selfie leads to Leechburg burglary arrests

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 3:39 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Leechburg police used a cellphone selfie to find and charge two borough men with burglary.

Derek Justin Hare, 30, of Graham Avenue and Joshua Edward Tipton, also 30, of Second Avenue are accused of taking at least $700 worth of items from an Adams Avenue house Wednesday.

“Tipton, who moved into Leechburg about two weeks ago, left his cellphone there,” temporary Officer in Charge Jason Schaeffer said Tuesday. “It even had his selfie on the phone.”

According to an arrest report, the phone was found in the living room of the residence that was burglarized. The resident gave the phone to police.

Schaeffer went to Tipton's address and left a message asking him to call police. Tipton went to the police station to ask about the phone.

“I asked him, ‘Where did you leave it?' And he said, ‘I don't know.' And I told him it was left in the house,” Schaeffer said.

The man replied with a sharp “Oh ...”

Schaeffer said both men had been drinking and that is likely why Tipton couldn't recall what happened to his phone.

Schaeffer arrested both men Monday.

Police allege the men took a gaming system and games, a pair of Nike shoes, cologne and a bag containing Viagra pills.

They are charged with felony burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminally entering a structure and criminal mischief.

The men were arraigned. Bail was set at $25,000 each pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 21 in the Leechburg office of District Judge James Andring.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me