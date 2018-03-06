Classes canceled in Plum on Wednesday, following threat report

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum Borough School District has canceled classes for Wednesday after receiving a report of a threat through the district's tip line.

The district announced on its website late Tuesday that it had received word around 9:15 p.m. via the TIPS line of a threat of harm to the district's schools. The district said the threat wasn't specific.

The announcement said school was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is the second threat the district has had this year.

In February, an Oblock Junior High School student reportedly said he wanted to “shoot up the school.” Police said they believed the student never intended to carry out the threat and was dealing with a personal issue. The student was disciplined by the school.

No other information was immediately available.

