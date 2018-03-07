Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Two arrested for Washington Township robbery, assault

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 5:45 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Police arrested two men early Wednesday morning in connection with a robbery and assault in Washington Township last week.

Washington Township Police said David G. Ash, 51, of Parks Township and Robert Orr, 37, of Vandergrift are suspected in a robbery near Route 780 and North Washington Road. According to a news release, the victim told police Ash and Orr robbed and assaulted him at about 2:30 a.m. on March 2.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he had agreed to meet Orr and Ash at a pull-off along Route 780 to return a hair straightener and $25.00 he had borrowed. When he reached into his wallet for money, the victim told police that Orr snatched about $220 from him before Ash opened the door and started beating him.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises and lost several front teeth, the complaint said. Orr allegedly said “Let's just bury him here” but the victim managed to restart his vehicle and drive off before the men could pull him out.

Both men were arrested without incident at about 2 a.m. Wednesday with the assistance of officers from Vandergrift, Allegheny Township, the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office and state police.

Both men face charges of robbery with serious bodily injury, conspiracy and theft, with Orr facing an additional charge of making terroristic threats. Police transported them to the Westmoreland County Prison; Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak set Orr's bail at $50,000 and Ash's at $80,000 at their arraignment. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 19.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

