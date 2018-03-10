Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Confusion leaves Leechburg Bridge in the dark

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 12:26 a.m.
The Leechburg.Bridge, shown Friday, March 9, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Leechburg.Bridge, shown Friday, March 9, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

The lights have been off for a while on the Leechburg Bridge, but officials will have to figure out who is responsible for them before they can be fixed.

PennDOT District 12 in Westmoreland County is in charge of maintenance for the bridge that carries Route 56 into Armstrong County.

Spokesman Jay Ofsanik said this week that PennDOT contracted with West Penn Power to inspect and fix the lights.

“Obviously, we want this completed as soon as possible,” Ofsanik said.

West Penn Power disagrees. Spokesman Todd Meyers said Friday that the light equipment on the span belongs to PennDOT or Leechburg.

The electric utility supplies power to the lights and owns the meter, he said, but anything beyond the meter is PennDOT's or the borough's responsibility to repair. No maintenance agreement for the bridge lights has been found, Meyers said, but once the faulty light head is identified and repaired, all the lights likely will work.

Leechburg Councilman Chuck Pascal and other borough officials discussed the matter this week.

“It must be an electrical problem, because all the bulbs are out,” Pascal said.

Council President Robert “Tom” Foster said the borough isn't responsible for light maintenance.

“It's PennDOT,” he said. “A couple of years ago we sent someone there to replace bulbs, and PennDOT said no. We can't do it. So it's all up to them.”

Mayor Wayne Dobos said the lights have been off for a while. “It must be at least a month,” he said, and the lights should be replaced for safety reasons.

The lights would help pedestrians, officials said. Also, the lights are aesthetically pleasing, Dobos said.

It was hard to determine which PennDOT district was in charge of bridge maintenance, the mayor said. The bridge starts in District 12 in Westmoreland County, crosses the Kiski River and ends in Armstrong County in PennDOT District 10.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me