Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fawn eyes Agricultural Security Area to protect farm land

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Tom Yerace | Monday, March 12, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
Greg Boulos, owner of Blackberry Meadows Farm in Fawn, is among property owners asking township officials to enact an Agricultural Security Area within the township so that farmers can protect their properties.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Greg Boulos, owner of Blackberry Meadows Farm in Fawn, is among property owners asking township officials to enact an Agricultural Security Area within the township so that farmers can protect their properties.

Updated 2 hours ago

Fawn supervisors are looking at securing some farm land and operations in the township.

Officials are considering forming an Agricultural Security Area, or ASA, which is a state-sponsored program, according to supervisors Chairman Dave Montanari and Greg Boulos, owner and operator of Blackberry Meadows Farm, an 85-acre organic farm that is part of the proposal.

Montanari said slightly more than 500 acres throughout the township are part of an application for an ASA. Under the law, the minimum acreage for such an area is 250.

As of 2016, nearly 1,000 ASAs have been formed in 65 counties, according to the state Department of Agriculture's 2016 Bureau of Farmland Preservation report. There are almost 4 million acres enrolled across the state.

The areas "strengthen and protect quality farmland from the urbanization of rural areas by protecting against local nuisance ordinances related to farming activities and providing oversight in certain cases of eminent domain," the report states.

For example, Boulos, 42, said if a housing development is built next to a farm in the township and the developer or new residents start complaining about the smell of manure from the farm, they can start pressuring township officials.

If the pressure becomes great enough, officials could be compelled to alter the farm's operation by approving restrictive ordinances, he said.

When a property is part of an ASA, township officials are prohibited from doing that. They cannot tell a farm owner what to grow or not grow or how to do it, Boulos said.

"This is essentially the 'Right to Farm Act' coded into the township," Boulos said.

Boulos said there are eight landowners, holding 16 parcels totaling 518 acres in Fawn, who are involved with the application. He said under the law, the parcels do not have to be in one, contiguous block.

The process for establishing an Agricultural Security Area involves six steps, including holding a public hearing, which takes roughly six months to complete. Currently, the township is on the third step.

"We're going through legal review by the solicitor to make sure there is not an issue and the planning commission is going to look at it," Montanari said.

The law also requires the township to set up an Agricultural Security Advisory Committee to review the proposal and make a recommendation to the supervisors.

Boulos, who has owned Blackberry Meadows for 10 years, said he took the idea to other landowners first, before taking the proposal to township officials.

Boulos said that, once approved, an ASA will come up for renewal in seven years. He said more farm land owners can join the ASA at any time, and those who are part of it are free to drop out of it whenever they want.

"There are 300-some farms in Allegheny County that are in ASAs," Boulos said.

Noting Fawn's rural character, which residents and officials have tried to maintain through the years, Boulos said, "Fawn Township seems almost perfect for an ASA."

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer. Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report. Reach Rittmeyer at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me