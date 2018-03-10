Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

NASA scientist to speak at Penn State New Kensington

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
Florence Tan
Courtesy of Florence Tan
Florence Tan

Updated 4 hours ago

A NASA scientist is scheduled to present a lecture and meet with Penn State New Kensington students at the end of the month.

Florence Tan is deputy chief technologist for the space agency.

According to Tan, a school counselor once discouraged her from majoring in aerospace education, but that didn't stop her.

Tan earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, a master's degree in electrical engineering and an MBA in e-commerce from Johns Hopkins University.

Networking skills led to an internship at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

She soon was hired. Tan has been a systems engineer, designer, manager and instrument operator at Goddard.

According to NASA, she helped build, launch and operate many space flight mass spectrometers on the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover, Cassini Orbiter, Cassini-Huygens Probe, MAVEN, LADEE and ExoMars spacecraft.

She is now the deputy chief technologist at the science mission directorate at NASA headquarters.

She works with the chief technologist surveying and assessing technology needs for the heliophysics, astrophysics, earth science and planetary science divisions, and as a liaison with NASA's Office of the Chief Technologist, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate and the Space Technology Mission Directorate.

She also dedicates her time to reach out to high school science students and the community. She has been the University of Maryland School of Engineering's commencement speaker and has spoken and presented at K-12 schools, retirement communities and town forums across the United States.

Tan has always been a community organizer and volunteer.

She was the key person in establishing NASA Goddard's first lactation room in 1999. She was the president of the Goddard Chinese American Club in 2005, as well as a member of Goddard's Women's Advisory Committee and the chair of Take Our Daughters to Work Day at NASA Goddard in 2000.

She has received numerous awards including the NASA Medal for Exceptional Achievement, Robert Goddard Award for Outreach, Solar System Exploration Special Award Act and numerous Goddard Special Act Awards and Goddard Peer Awards.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me