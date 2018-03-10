NASA scientist to speak at Penn State New Kensington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Penn State New Kensington's Forum Theatre. The lecture and reception are free and open to the public.

If you go

A NASA scientist is scheduled to present a lecture and meet with Penn State New Kensington students at the end of the month.

Florence Tan is deputy chief technologist for the space agency.

According to Tan, a school counselor once discouraged her from majoring in aerospace education, but that didn't stop her.

Tan earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, a master's degree in electrical engineering and an MBA in e-commerce from Johns Hopkins University.

Networking skills led to an internship at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

She soon was hired. Tan has been a systems engineer, designer, manager and instrument operator at Goddard.

According to NASA, she helped build, launch and operate many space flight mass spectrometers on the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover, Cassini Orbiter, Cassini-Huygens Probe, MAVEN, LADEE and ExoMars spacecraft.

She is now the deputy chief technologist at the science mission directorate at NASA headquarters.

She works with the chief technologist surveying and assessing technology needs for the heliophysics, astrophysics, earth science and planetary science divisions, and as a liaison with NASA's Office of the Chief Technologist, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate and the Space Technology Mission Directorate.

She also dedicates her time to reach out to high school science students and the community. She has been the University of Maryland School of Engineering's commencement speaker and has spoken and presented at K-12 schools, retirement communities and town forums across the United States.

Tan has always been a community organizer and volunteer.

She was the key person in establishing NASA Goddard's first lactation room in 1999. She was the president of the Goddard Chinese American Club in 2005, as well as a member of Goddard's Women's Advisory Committee and the chair of Take Our Daughters to Work Day at NASA Goddard in 2000.

She has received numerous awards including the NASA Medal for Exceptional Achievement, Robert Goddard Award for Outreach, Solar System Exploration Special Award Act and numerous Goddard Special Act Awards and Goddard Peer Awards.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.