Valley News Dispatch

Upper Burrell using various state, federal funds to deal with landslides, road repairs

George Guido | Friday, March 9, 2018, 12:36 a.m.
Road cones mark a deteriorating portion of Menk Road on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in Upper Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Road cones mark a deteriorating portion of Menk Road on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in Upper Burrell.

Updated 4 hours ago

Upper Burrell will continue to try to keep up with the landslides plaguing the township after thaws.

One slide in particular on Menk Road is getting attention.

Northrock Construction will help out with a slide that started several years ago.

Currently, Northrock is installing cross drains on Menk to thwart the slides, but continued landslides there are slowing down the repair, officials said.

Trees being blown down on hillsides are also causing problems when the hillsides are destabilized.

Supervisor Pete Dombrowski said new trees will be planted this year.

The township was turned down for a grant by the Westmoreland County Conservation District as officials sought to alleviate drainage and related problems on Hunter Hill Road. Township engineer Dave Kerschner said the township will reapply for funding during the next cycle.

The township had applied for a “dirt-and-gravel road” grant through the conservation district's Low Volume Road Program.

Kerschner also said that state Rep. Eli Evankovich, R-Murrysville, indicated there is money available through the Commonwealth Financing Program.

If obtained, Upper Burrell would use the CFA funding for watershed restoration, flood mitigation in stormwater areas and sewage facility improvements.

Dombrowski said bids will be sought in April for culvert replacements in various township areas.

And federal Community Development Block Grant money, distributed by Westmoreland County, will be used for culvert replacements in the Lincoln Beach neighborhood.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

