Leechburg Area schools closed over online threat

All classes were canceled in the Leechburg Area School District Thursday after someone made a threat on Instagram, school officials announced Thursday morning.

Superintendent Tiffany Nix announced the closure in an email to parents at about 5 a.m.

“This cancellation is a cautious move to keep everyone safe as we do not yet have an actor identified,” she wrote. “I have been working with authorities through the night to conclude this investigation, but unfortunately there is no resolution at this time.”

The threat originated in Gilpin, according to Gilpin police Chief Lee Schumaker.

He said officers are investigating.

Nothing happened at the school complex in Leechburg, a Leechburg officer said.

Nix said she would provide further updates to parents as they became available.

On its Facebook page, the district said buses to private schools and special placements were still running, but buses to Leechburg and Lenape are cancelled.

Threats against schools have multiplied in the weeks following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Fla. that killed 17 people. More than 40 threats have been made against schools, students or teachers in Western Pennsylvania since the Florida shooting, and at least a dozen juveniles have been charged with making terroristic threats.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer.