Valley News Dispatch

Former New Ken beauty salon owner from Plum, turns 100, plans for her 101st birthday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
Adeline Telford celebrates her 100th birthday in Plum on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Adeline Telford celebrates her 100th birthday in Plum on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

Adeline Telford turned 100 years old Sunday, but you'd never know it.

“She doesn't look 100,” said Julia Cook, Telford's sister.

She still lives in the same home in Plum that she shared with her husband for 50 years before he died in 2010.

She worked up until she was around 75 years old — which she attributes to keeping her youthful.

“I worked all my life,” she said.

Although she lives on her own, Cook stops in to visit her sister often.

“I'm with Adeline all the time,” she said.

Telford grew up in Vandergrift, one of five children raised by her father after her mother died.

After she graduated from high school, she started working at a salon in Arnold washing hair.

From there she went onto beauty school, eventually owning her own shop — Adeline's Beauty Salon — in New Kensington for about 20 years.

She said she always wanted to be a hairstylist, even from an early age.

“When I was a kid they all used to come to my house because the waves — I knew how to make the waves,” she said. “They would give me a dime (to fix their hair.)”

Telford's second cousin, Karen McHugh, said she remembers Telford always enjoying being dressed up and dancing.

“She was a good friend of my mother's,” McHugh said. “They used to go to dances together.”

McHugh said she enjoyed being able to celebrate her cousin's 100th birthday.

“It is amazing,” she said.

Although she's already planning her 101st birthday, Telford said she wouldn't mind going back to her youth.

“I wish I was 19,” she said, laughing.

Telford said she was happy to celebrate her birthday with her family, sharing stories over cake and ice cream.

“I really love my family,” she said. “They're good to me.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

