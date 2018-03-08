$800K Cash 5 jackpot won in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Top five counties for prizes paid in the 2016-17 fiscal year:

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Plum, the lottery announced Thursday.

The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save on Golden Mile Highway in the Holiday Park section of the borough.

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 9, 23, 27, 33, 38 — and won $800,000, before taxes.

The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 52,500 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 717-702-8146, and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

Last fiscal year, lottery players in Allegheny County won more than $256.3 million and programs benefitting older residents received more than $129.2 million in lottery funds.

Allegheny County has the second highest amount of lottery prizes paid out. Only Philadelphia County, with more than $326.6 million, has more.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.