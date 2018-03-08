Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Wiring failure suspected in igniting West Deer house fire Saturday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
West Deer No. 3 fire Chief Josh Wiegand said a fire that all but destroyed a Bairdford Road home on Saturday was electrical in origin.
Investigators are focusing on a structural wiring failure as the cause of a fire that severely damaged a West Deer home last weekend.

Allegheny County fire Marshal Matt Brown, chief of emergency services, said the Saturday morning fire at 16 Bairdford Road remains under investigation.

“We are coordinating the next steps of the investigation with the respective insurance carrier,” he said in a statement through Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs. “Our plan is to return to the scene for further review.”

Brown said, so far, there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

A woman who lived alone in the house was unaware of the fire until a passerby who saw smoke coming from the roof stopped and pounded on the door.

No one was hurt, but the fire burned through the roof and there was extensive damage.

