Lower Burrell officials work to fix Kinloch flash flooding, stormwater woes

Lower Burrell has to clean up its streams and reduce stormwater in the sanitary sewer system by 30 percent, according to Scott Johnson, public works foreman.

Meanwhile, property owners and residents of the city's Kinloch section told Johnson on Thursday night they would love to prevent the flash flooding that turns their yards into small ponds during heavy rains.

That was all part of the give-and-take that Johnson was looking for when the city's watershed committee — Johnson, Rich DeBlasio, Joe Vincler and Councilman Robert Hamilton — scheduled a public discussion with residents at the Kinloch Fire Hall.

The event, which attracted 30 residents, is part of the city's efforts in complying with the Pennsylvania Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) program, which is part of the federal Clean Water Act.

MS4 requires municipalities to do public outreach and public education about the problems posed by stormwater and efforts to control it.

“I really liked the turnout, and it didn't turn into a complaint-fest,” Johnson said. “I thought there was some good information passed back and forth, and that's what we are after.”

A prime example was the discussion of a storm sewer line that apparently was disconnected some time ago.

Tom Klebine, who owns the house where he grew up along Greensburg Road, thinks that could be a reason for the flash flooding.

He and other residents said the water appears to be coming down the hill behind Kinloch in the vicinity of New Kensington's Mt. Vernon and Seventh Street areas.

“The problem is that the water comes down the hill and has no place to go,” Klebine said.

Johnson said what he learned from the discussion was that there actually were two pipes involved in the drainage scheme.

One on the hill side of the road channeled water from a ditch line to a second pipe that crossed under Greensburg Road at an angle, sending the water to Puckety Creek and, eventually, the Allegheny River.

“That was huge,” Johnson said. “ I'd heard that for years, but the map was showing something different.”

Johnson also wanted to use the meeting to assure residents that city officials haven't forgotten the problems they've had with stormwater.

Mark and Renee Nadzam are among them. They live behind her father along Greensburg Road in a house he also owns.

They showed cellphone photos of the backyards in front of them filled with water that also affects their house.

“It comes down the hill like a little stream from where the gas well is, and it fills up all our yards,” Renee said.

“My sump pumps can't keep up with it,” Mark added.

Johnson said the city had applied for a grant through the county to finance some drainage work in Kinloch along Chicago Avenue but were rejected.

He said city officials will apply again but won't necessarily wait for it.

“I'm going to talk with our councilmen and see if there is a way we can get the project done before the end of the year,” he said.

Meanwhile, he advised residents to be aware of problem areas, or property owners doing things on their property that might impact the streams and their drainage function.

He told the residents that under MS4, the city has to get rid of more than 3,000 pounds of sediment from Puckety Creek — and it has to be done without dredging.

As for the stormwater infiltration into the sanitary sewers, Johnson said city planners in the late 1950s and early '60s did a good job in designing separate systems.

However, Johnson said, “Right now, our system is so old that it is acting like a combined system.”

He said things such as spots where the joints in the line have separated, cracks in the line and obstructions like tree roots all help to add stormwater to the system.

Johnson said the city continues to work on those problems but now relies on video cameras filming the lines to detect them instead of inaccurate smoke testing.

He said that's why the city now requires homeowners to video their sanitary sewer lines before selling their houses.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.