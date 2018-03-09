Harrison police seek pellet gun vandals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vandals shot pellets or BBs to break windows on at least five vehicles in parts of Harrison on Wednesday night, police said.

Police Chief Mike Klein said the vandals targeted vehicles along High, Jefferson and other streets near Mt. Airy Memorial Cemetery, off Freeport Road, and at Third Street in the Campton neighborhood.

Klein said police are looking for a burgundy color Ford pickup, possibly with an extended cab, that was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-224-3355.

“Someone, maybe a neighbor, knows who was driving the truck and had a pellet gun,” Klein said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.