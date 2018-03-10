Alle-Kiski Girl Scouts collect food for needy students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alle-Kiski Valley Girl Scout troops spent Saturday collecting food for students who might otherwise go without a meal when they're not in school.

"We're collecting one size cups of things so the children can make food on their own," Girl Scout Ambassador Julia McAllister said at the food drive held at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell. "We have ... all kinds of good stuff."

The drive benefited Meals 4 Children, a local program that provides weekend meals for children in the Burrell School District.

Among the goods collected were applesauce, Jello, pudding, fruit cups, Animal Crackers, Ramen, and Chef Boyardee canned pastas.

Meals 4 Children has served students at Bon Air and Stewart elementary schools and Charles A. Huston Middle School for three years, program Director Mark Resetar said.

It helps about 90 students a year and dishes out about 1,100 different food items per week.

"It's not something that is a little effort — we give them enough that we think they're going to be able to eat through the weekend," Resetar said. "They get 12 different items basically every week."

The program delivers between 85 to 90 food bags that consist of two lunches and two breakfasts to the schools every Wednesday, and the district secretly places the bags in the backpacks of children who qualify for the free and reduced school lunch program, Resetar said.

"It's anonymous," he said. "We don't even know who the kids are. The school just gives us numbers, we don't get names."

The program accepts donations of food and money. High-priority food donations include small cereal boxes, individual macaroni and cheese cups, individual pasta cups, single serving pouches or boxes of tuna and chicken, packs of plain crackers, breakfast and fruit bars, instant oatmeal packets, and Fruit Roll-ups and fruit snacks.

"Those are the things that week-in, week-out we need the most, and we don't get as much of," Resetar said.

Money can be donated by mail or online. Food donations can be dropped off at Burrell Community Church, Puckety Presbyterian Church, Grace Community Presbyterian Church and Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, which host monthly Meals 4 Children food drives.

The program also has a new collection bin at Community Market in Lower Burrell, which Resetar said could be a big help.

"If people will utilize it, it's definitely going to help," Resetar said. "We're going to reach a whole other segment of this community that we don't reach. We've only worried about working through people through the churches."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.