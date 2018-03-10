Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski Girl Scouts collect food for needy students

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Girl Scout 'Cookie Mom' Christie Linnabary, 42, of Lower Burrell, and her daughter Mary, 9, sort through donations at a food drive at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell held to benefit the Meals 4 Children program on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune Review
Girl Scout 'Cookie Mom' Christie Linnabary, 42, of Lower Burrell, and her daughter Mary, 9, sort through donations at a food drive at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell held to benefit the Meals 4 Children program on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Girl Scouts Cloe Hooks, 9, and Julia McAllister, 18, stand in front of the donations they and other scouts collected during a food drive at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell held to benefit the Meals 4 Children program on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune Review
Girl Scouts Cloe Hooks, 9, and Julia McAllister, 18, stand in front of the donations they and other scouts collected during a food drive at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell held to benefit the Meals 4 Children program on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Girl Scouts participating in a food drive at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell to benefit the Meals 4 Children program pose for a portrait on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune Review
Girl Scouts participating in a food drive at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell to benefit the Meals 4 Children program pose for a portrait on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Troop Leader Lacie Hooks, 36, of Lower Burrell, and her daughter Cloe, 9, hold up a poster with details on the Meals 4 Children program during a food drive at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune Review
Troop Leader Lacie Hooks, 36, of Lower Burrell, and her daughter Cloe, 9, hold up a poster with details on the Meals 4 Children program during a food drive at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Alle-Kiski Valley Girl Scout troops spent Saturday collecting food for students who might otherwise go without a meal when they're not in school.

"We're collecting one size cups of things so the children can make food on their own," Girl Scout Ambassador Julia McAllister said at the food drive held at Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell. "We have ... all kinds of good stuff."

The drive benefited Meals 4 Children, a local program that provides weekend meals for children in the Burrell School District.

Among the goods collected were applesauce, Jello, pudding, fruit cups, Animal Crackers, Ramen, and Chef Boyardee canned pastas.

Meals 4 Children has served students at Bon Air and Stewart elementary schools and Charles A. Huston Middle School for three years, program Director Mark Resetar said.

It helps about 90 students a year and dishes out about 1,100 different food items per week.

"It's not something that is a little effort — we give them enough that we think they're going to be able to eat through the weekend," Resetar said. "They get 12 different items basically every week."

The program delivers between 85 to 90 food bags that consist of two lunches and two breakfasts to the schools every Wednesday, and the district secretly places the bags in the backpacks of children who qualify for the free and reduced school lunch program, Resetar said.

"It's anonymous," he said. "We don't even know who the kids are. The school just gives us numbers, we don't get names."

The program accepts donations of food and money. High-priority food donations include small cereal boxes, individual macaroni and cheese cups, individual pasta cups, single serving pouches or boxes of tuna and chicken, packs of plain crackers, breakfast and fruit bars, instant oatmeal packets, and Fruit Roll-ups and fruit snacks.

"Those are the things that week-in, week-out we need the most, and we don't get as much of," Resetar said.

Money can be donated by mail or online. Food donations can be dropped off at Burrell Community Church, Puckety Presbyterian Church, Grace Community Presbyterian Church and Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, which host monthly Meals 4 Children food drives.

The program also has a new collection bin at Community Market in Lower Burrell, which Resetar said could be a big help.

"If people will utilize it, it's definitely going to help," Resetar said. "We're going to reach a whole other segment of this community that we don't reach. We've only worried about working through people through the churches."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me