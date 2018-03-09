Former brickyard offers redevelopment hope in East Deer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

East Deer officials are hoping the 104-acre site of a former brickyard can be repurposed in the future.

Commissioners Chairman Tony Taliani on Thursday praised the ownership — two doctors from Ohio — for cleaning up the site on Bailies Run Road and making it marketable.

The property is located at 902 Bailies Run Road and is a former location of Freeport Brick Co., which closed sometime in the 1980s, Taliani said.

Allegheny County property records show the property was last purchased in 2005 for $500,000. The owner is listed as the New Allegheny Development Corp. No contact information was immediately available.

“I'm elated with what they've done there,” Taliani said. “Several hundred tires disposed there were removed and some dangerous buildings were demolished. The property is cleaned up and ready for development.”

The area is zoned special commercial, which includes light manufacturing businesses, commercial businesses and residential developments.

“At the very least the property is no longer an eyesore and no longer a hazard,” Taliani said.

Taliani said he is hopeful for revitalization in East Deer and the surrounding communities.

“Our entire Allegheny Valley, I think, is ripe for new development,” he said. “What people are finding is they are very close to the city, they can acquire affordable housing and I'm encouraged.”

The township is especially eager for new commercial development possibilities since one of its largest commercial properties, the Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in the township's Creighton section, is slated to close this year.

About 200 workers at the plant will be laid off by June.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. George Guido is a contributing writer.