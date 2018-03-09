Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Former brickyard offers redevelopment hope in East Deer

George Guido and Emily Balser | Friday, March 9, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
The property at 209 Baileys Run Run Road in East Deer has been cleaned up and is ready to develop. It was once a site of the former Freeport Brick Company. It is shown on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The property at 209 Baileys Run Run Road in East Deer has been cleaned up and is ready to develop. It was once a site of the former Freeport Brick Company. It is shown on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

East Deer officials are hoping the 104-acre site of a former brickyard can be repurposed in the future.

Commissioners Chairman Tony Taliani on Thursday praised the ownership — two doctors from Ohio — for cleaning up the site on Bailies Run Road and making it marketable.

The property is located at 902 Bailies Run Road and is a former location of Freeport Brick Co., which closed sometime in the 1980s, Taliani said.

Allegheny County property records show the property was last purchased in 2005 for $500,000. The owner is listed as the New Allegheny Development Corp. No contact information was immediately available.

“I'm elated with what they've done there,” Taliani said. “Several hundred tires disposed there were removed and some dangerous buildings were demolished. The property is cleaned up and ready for development.”

The area is zoned special commercial, which includes light manufacturing businesses, commercial businesses and residential developments.

“At the very least the property is no longer an eyesore and no longer a hazard,” Taliani said.

Taliani said he is hopeful for revitalization in East Deer and the surrounding communities.

“Our entire Allegheny Valley, I think, is ripe for new development,” he said. “What people are finding is they are very close to the city, they can acquire affordable housing and I'm encouraged.”

The township is especially eager for new commercial development possibilities since one of its largest commercial properties, the Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in the township's Creighton section, is slated to close this year.

About 200 workers at the plant will be laid off by June.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. George Guido is a contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me