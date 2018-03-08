Police make arrest regarding threat that closed Leechburg Area schools Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police made an arrest late Thursday in connection with a threat made on social media that cancelled classes in the Leechburg Area School District that day.

According to a post made on the district's Facebook page and sent to parents as a recorded message, district Superintendent Tiffany Brzezinski-Nix says the arrest means students can return to school Friday confident of their safety.

"The Leechburg School District has just been notified by the Gilpin Police Department that an arrest has been made in relation to the terroristic threats made on March 7th concerning the Leechburg School District," reads the district's announcement, posted just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

"As a result of the arrest the District and the Police Department are confident that the children, staff, and administrators are safe to resume normal school activities."

Brzezinski-Nix said no student should miss class Friday out of concern for their safety.

Gilpin Township Police Chief Lee Schumaker said that officers had been working to find a suspect in the case since 8 a.m., but that the investigation hadn't concluded, even with a person in custody.

"We're still working on it, it's still an active investigation, but we did make an arrest," he said.

When asked if other arrests might follow Schumaker said, "No."

Schumaker would not release the suspect's identity nor any connection they may have to the district, but the chief said he would probably have more information to release Friday morning.

"I'm just so thrilled this has come to a peaceful end — I can't thank the Gilpin PD enough for being so diligent and getting this done," Brzezinski-Nix said late Thursday.

Security will be tightened Friday

Despite the arrest, she said that plans to tighten security Friday will go ahead as scheduled.

She said district representatives met with the Gilpin police and the district's security firm, Armstrong Lock and Security, early Thursday to create a plan for the return to classes.

On a usual day, two armed retired state troopers are in the schools.

Security will double when school reopens, she said.

In addition, bags will be checked and every student will walk through metal detectors. Leechburg police will have a presence on Friday outside the district school complex. "Students will see security outside in the bag check lines, where typically there is not someone assigned," Brzezinski-Nix said.

She said students should be prepared for longer and slower lines in the bag check area, and they should "avoid wearing steel-toed boots and belts tomorrow unless it is an absolute necessity" for those who attend Lenape Technical School.

"If they do need to wear them, they will be asked to remove these accessories to go through the detectors."

Student and staff safety is the first priority every day, the superintendent said.

"It saddens me that Leechburg, like so many other schools, has become a target for social media slander and threats over the last few weeks. We take this very seriously and will not tolerate such barbaric behavior."

Brzezinski-Nix said anyone who "makes the choice to engage in this nonsense will be prosecuted to the fullest extent."

Matthew Medsger and Chuck Biedka are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Medsger at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.