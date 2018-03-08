Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Police make arrest regarding threat that closed Leechburg Area schools Thursday

Matthew Medsger and Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
Leechburg Area High School
Tribune-Review
Leechburg Area High School

Updated 4 hours ago

Police made an arrest late Thursday in connection with a threat made on social media that cancelled classes in the Leechburg Area School District that day.

According to a post made on the district's Facebook page and sent to parents as a recorded message, district Superintendent Tiffany Brzezinski-Nix says the arrest means students can return to school Friday confident of their safety.

"The Leechburg School District has just been notified by the Gilpin Police Department that an arrest has been made in relation to the terroristic threats made on March 7th concerning the Leechburg School District," reads the district's announcement, posted just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

"As a result of the arrest the District and the Police Department are confident that the children, staff, and administrators are safe to resume normal school activities."

Brzezinski-Nix said no student should miss class Friday out of concern for their safety.

Gilpin Township Police Chief Lee Schumaker said that officers had been working to find a suspect in the case since 8 a.m., but that the investigation hadn't concluded, even with a person in custody.

"We're still working on it, it's still an active investigation, but we did make an arrest," he said.

When asked if other arrests might follow Schumaker said, "No."

Schumaker would not release the suspect's identity nor any connection they may have to the district, but the chief said he would probably have more information to release Friday morning.

"I'm just so thrilled this has come to a peaceful end — I can't thank the Gilpin PD enough for being so diligent and getting this done," Brzezinski-Nix said late Thursday.

Security will be tightened Friday

Despite the arrest, she said that plans to tighten security Friday will go ahead as scheduled.

She said district representatives met with the Gilpin police and the district's security firm, Armstrong Lock and Security, early Thursday to create a plan for the return to classes.

On a usual day, two armed retired state troopers are in the schools.

Security will double when school reopens, she said.

In addition, bags will be checked and every student will walk through metal detectors. Leechburg police will have a presence on Friday outside the district school complex. "Students will see security outside in the bag check lines, where typically there is not someone assigned," Brzezinski-Nix said.

She said students should be prepared for longer and slower lines in the bag check area, and they should "avoid wearing steel-toed boots and belts tomorrow unless it is an absolute necessity" for those who attend Lenape Technical School.

"If they do need to wear them, they will be asked to remove these accessories to go through the detectors."

Student and staff safety is the first priority every day, the superintendent said.

"It saddens me that Leechburg, like so many other schools, has become a target for social media slander and threats over the last few weeks. We take this very seriously and will not tolerate such barbaric behavior."

Brzezinski-Nix said anyone who "makes the choice to engage in this nonsense will be prosecuted to the fullest extent."

Matthew Medsger and Chuck Biedka are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Medsger at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

Related Content
Leechburg Area students to return Friday, with security doubled
Leechburg Area classes will resume Friday, a day after they were canceled because of a threat on social media, Superintendent Tiffany Brzezinski-Nix said. Gilpin police are ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me