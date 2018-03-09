Upper Burrell police issue warning on phony IRS telephone calls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Upper Burrell police are warning township residents about a telephone IRS scam.

On its Facebook page, the department said it has been getting “numerous complaints” about phone scams involving persons identifying themselves as an IRS agent.

“The caller will state that back taxes are past due and need to be paid immediately or an arrest warrant will be issued,” the department said. “The caller ID displayed on the victims phone will often read ‘IRS'.”

Police said the IRS does all communication with taxpayers through the mail, and never by telephone.

Those who get such a call are advised to not answer or hang up.

More information on IRS scams is available here .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.