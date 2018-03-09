$597,000 maintenance agreement inked for Allegheny Township Marcellus well

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Township and Huntley & Huntley, the Monroeville-based exploration and drilling company, recently finalized an excess maintenance agreement for $597,000 to pay for damage and impact to roads for the development of the Marcellus Shale natural gas well, known as the Porter well pad, near Willowbrook Road.

This year, Huntley and Huntley plans to complete the construction of additional erosion and sedimentation control, along with improving the access road and pad surface at the Porter well pad, according to Jennifer Hoffman, Huntley and Huntley's vice president of regulatory affairs, environment, health and safety.

A recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling has breathed life into a Commonwealth Court appeal from several residents in 2016, who challenged the township zoning ordinance permitting drilling throughout the township.

Last month briefs were submitted and arguments presented before a panel of judges.

Although their decision is still forthcoming, according to Allegheny Township supervisors Wednesday, prep work for the well can continue.

