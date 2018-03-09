One lane of Freeport Road to remain open during East Deer bridge replacements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers who take Freeport Road through East Deer will no longer have to worry about using a detour during two bridge replacement projects this year.

East Deer commissioners said Thursday a portable traffic signal will be installed to keep one lane open during the projects.

Bridges will be replaced in front of the Sheetz gas station and the Creighton Post Office along Freeport Road.

Project officials said the bridge over Crawford Run in front of Sheetz will take three months to replace and the bridge over Bailies Run in front of the post office will take six months. No start date has been determined.

An earlier proposal had Freeport Road closed in front of Sheetz during the project.

East Deer will be responsible for 25 percent of the cost to move utility and waterlines, but the cost can be spread out over a three-year period.

“That will relieve some budgetary pressure,” Taliani said.

The bridges are being replaced as part of the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a private-public partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners to replace 558 structurally deficient bridges statewide.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. George Guido is a freelance writer.