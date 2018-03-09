Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police charge 14-year-old with making threats at Leechburg Area

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, March 9, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Leechburg Area High School
Tribune-Review
Leechburg Area High School

Updated 2 hours ago

Gilpin police have identified the Leechburg Area School District student arrested Thursday night in relation to an online threat as a 14-year-old girl.

The teen was arrested and charged with both felony and misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats in connection with an online threat that closed the district Thursday.

Gilpin police Chief Lee Schumaker said the teen is being held by Armstrong County Juvenile Probation.

Schumaker said the threat was general in nature and posted on an Instagram account. He said the threat named the school district, but decline to give any specifics about it.

Classes at Leechburg resumed Friday, but with added security.

Schumaker said he worries these threats could become the next epidemic. He said the costs associated with the investigation, including costs to the police, school districts and parents, is “astronomical.”

“It just affects so many people,” he said.

The arrest comes as Hempfield Area School District became the latest district on Friday to close its high school after a mass shooting threat was made online. Threats against schools or individual students have forced school closures at least 44 times in southwestern Pennsylvania since the mass shooting at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.

State Sen. Jim Brewster (D-McKeesport) announced Friday that he has proposed a bill in the state legislature that would place an armed security guard at all school buildings that conduct classroom instruction.

Brewster said his plan to add armed security to each school building would be part of a variety of school safety ideas considered by his proposed statewide school security panel. Brewster called for the creation of the panel to examine school security ideas and present recommendations for safety upgrades.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

