Former Vandergrift official resigns from borough zoning hearing board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After former Vandergrift Council President Brian Carricato was named to the borough zoning hearing board on Monday, he resigned on Friday.

According to Carricato, someone threw a rock into the window of his borough home Thursday evening.

The rock, found in his front yard, broke the first pane of glass of Carricato's front window, according to Vandergrift Police Sgt. Tony DePanicis, who referenced a police report.

Carricato told the Valley News Dispatch that he made the decision to resign out of concern for his family's safety.

“I won't have my wife at home and worrying about what will happen next.”

Carricato lost his seat on council during last year's local general election.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.