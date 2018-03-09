Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Two Pittsburgh men arrested in bank robberies in Plum, Verona and Baden

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, March 9, 2018, 6:39 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Two Pittsburgh men have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of bank robberies in 2017.

Bryan Campbell, 28, and Daymon Cassanova Ottey, 29, are charged with conspiring to rob three area banks, armed bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Friday.

Prosecutors say Campbell and Ottey conspired to rob the S&T Bank in Plum on March 7, the First National Bank in Verona on May 1 and the Huntington Bank in Baden on July 22. Prosecutors say both men are being charged with armed bank robbery for the March 7 hold up and that both are also charged with separate firearms violations.

According to court documents, on March 7 Campbell entered the S&T Bank wearing a ski mask and brandishing a silver revolver. Campbell allegedly stole about $7,700 before fleeing in a car registered to Ottey's girlfriend.

Then, on May 1, Campbell allegedly entered the First National Bank wearing a windbreaker with the hood drawn. He made off with about $84,000 in cash before fleeing in the same car.

Following that robbery, agents with the FBI say they “discovered that Campbell's girlfriend posted numerous photographs and videos on social media websites detailing expensive shopping sprees, vacations, and jewelry purchased.”

According to court documents, the day after the May 1 robbery Ottey purchased a Jeep Grand Cherokee. On July 22, police say, that Jeep was seen leaving the scene of an attempted robbery at the Huntington Bank.

When agents executed a search warrant at Ottey's home on March 5,they say they found the silver revolver used in the robberies.

The charges against Ottey carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or both.

For Campbell, the charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison up to a maximum of life, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Campbell is housed at the Allegheny County Jail on other, unrelated charges. Ottey is being held pending the results of a detention hearing.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

