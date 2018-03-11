Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Crash sends Armstrong man, young passenger to hospital

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
An Armstrong County man and a young passenger were taken to ACMH Hospital for treatment after the Dodge pickup truck they were riding in crashed Saturday afternoon in Boggs Township.

The driver, Charles Lasher, 28, of Templeton, suffered an apparent minor injury, while the severity of injury to his passenger, a 7-year-old Shelocta girl, wasn't known, according to state police at the Kittanning barracks. A child safety seat was being used improperly when the crash occurred just before 5 p.m., police said.

Information on their conditions was unavailable.

According to police, Lasher lost control on a right curve while driving north on Route 1034, about two-tenths of a mile north of Route 1033. The truck crossed the southbound lane and struck a utility pole on the west shoulder of the road.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

