Passerby alerts sleeping resident to house fire in Washington Township

A passerby knocked on the window of a burning house at 1420 Camp Nancy Road in Washington Township to alert the resident who escaped safely early Monday, according to Clayton Murphy, chief of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Initial news reports indicated that the man received burns but that was not the case, Murphy said.

The resident declined treatment.

The blaze broke out shortly after 5 a.m. and firefighters were able to stop it from spreading, according to Murphy.

An assistant fire chief arrived on the scene first and was able to enter the ranch house and shut doors to contain the fire before trucks arrived, he said.

The fire started in a patio enclosure, then spread to the house, Murphy said.

The cause is under investigation.

Just a small portion of the house was destroyed because of the early containment then a quick knockdown of the fire, he said.

