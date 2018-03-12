Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

No threat at Highlands School District, rumor under investigation

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, March 12, 2018, 8:42 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

No threat was made against the Highlands School District.

That's the message school officials want parents and students to understand.

The district posted that message to its website and social media after rumors of a threat began swirling around the internet late Sunday and early Monday. The district and local police say the rumor of a threat is unfounded.

Regular classes were scheduled Monday and Harrison police were at the high school to investigate the source of the rumor.

Superintendent Michael A. Bjalobok said Monday, "The threat was unfounded and the frenzy was created by parents.

"If the school district was investigating a threat of concern, the district would have alerted students and parents," he said.

Still, school officials don't want to discourage residents and students from reporting anything they feel is a threat.

If parents or students hear of a threat they think is credible, they should contact police, Bjalobok said.

In recent weeks, threats on social media targeted two school districts in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

A 12-year-old boy who is a student at Apollo-Ridge and 14-year-old girl at Leechburg Area are facing charges and school discipline.

Since the Parkland, Fla., school shooting on Feb. 14, classes in Western Pennsylvania schools have been cancelled more than 40 times because of threats.

None has been found to be credible.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Staff writer Mary Ann Thomas contributed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me