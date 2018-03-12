No threat at Highlands School District, rumor under investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No threat was made against the Highlands School District.

That's the message school officials want parents and students to understand.

The district posted that message to its website and social media after rumors of a threat began swirling around the internet late Sunday and early Monday. The district and local police say the rumor of a threat is unfounded.

Regular classes were scheduled Monday and Harrison police were at the high school to investigate the source of the rumor.

Superintendent Michael A. Bjalobok said Monday, "The threat was unfounded and the frenzy was created by parents.

"If the school district was investigating a threat of concern, the district would have alerted students and parents," he said.

Still, school officials don't want to discourage residents and students from reporting anything they feel is a threat.

If parents or students hear of a threat they think is credible, they should contact police, Bjalobok said.

In recent weeks, threats on social media targeted two school districts in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

A 12-year-old boy who is a student at Apollo-Ridge and 14-year-old girl at Leechburg Area are facing charges and school discipline.

Since the Parkland, Fla., school shooting on Feb. 14, classes in Western Pennsylvania schools have been cancelled more than 40 times because of threats.

None has been found to be credible.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Staff writer Mary Ann Thomas contributed.