Valley News Dispatch

First woman to lead the American Legion will visit Springdale post

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, March 12, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Denise Rohan, American Legion National Commander, is the first woman to lead the nation's largest veterans organization.
The national commander of the American Legion is planning a trip to Springdale.

A mid-term, local post tour is a routine part of a national commander's duties, Post 764 Commander Preston Gardner said, but this year is particularly special because of who the commander is.

“This year our National Commander is a woman, Denise Rohan, who is the first in the 99-year history of the American Legion to be elected to that position,” he said.

Rohan, an Army veteran, was elected to lead the nation's largest veterans organization last August. She has been a member of the Legion for over 30 years, according to the organization's website.

As commander of the organization of 2 million members, Rohan is in the middle of her term and is visiting posts across the nation.

Her March 21 stop at Post 764, located at Springdale's Veterans Association on Pittsburgh Street, will mark the second time in the last three years that post has hosted the national commander during their mid-term tour.

Pennsylvania Department Commander Paul Kennedy also will visit the post.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

