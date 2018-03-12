Highlands School Board names Michelle Peters as its newest member

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Michelle Peters is the newest Highlands School Board member.

Peters, 45, was appointed to the nine-person board Monday in a unanimous vote.

She will serve the final two years of former board member Ryan Hanford's term. He resigned after moving out of the Region 3, which left the seat vacant. Region 3 consists of the majority of Harrison.

"I'm very honored to be chosen," Peters said. "I have run in the last two elections unsuccessfully, so this was kind of something that I have been focusing on for the last five or six years."

Peters ran in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

She is an administrator with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh who is responsible for strategic planning, budgeting and community outreach.

Peters thinks her experience working with families and children at the hospital brings a new perspective to the board.

She has two children, and they attend Highlands schools.

Peters said she'd like to make sure the district stays focused on security and working with the community to make sure students stay safe and there is open communication.

School Board President Debbie Beale said all three candidates interviewed well and had impressive resumes, but the fact that Peters has run for the position twice was a sign of her commitment.

"The board as a whole is very happy," Beale said.

Superintendent Michael Bjalobok said he is also happy to have Peters join the board.

"I think she has a good vision," he said.

Lauren Smith and Kristie Babinsack were also interview for the seat, but were not nominated for the position on Monday.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.