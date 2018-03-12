Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Skydiving Easter Bunny will visit Harrison egg hunt

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, March 12, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

Brackenridge-based Generations House of Worship said its fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held March 31 at Golden Rams Stadium and Highlands Middle School.

The church's event will include 30,000 eggs for children to hunt, and an Easter Bunny that will be skydiving, weather permitting, into the middle of the stadium, in the Natrona Heights section of Harrison.

“Last year, more than 3,000 people in the Alle-Kiski Valley joined the Generations House of Worship Church for an enjoyable afternoon celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ at this community event,” organizers said.

Children with special needs or outdoor allergies will be offered a place to hunt eggs inside the middle school, organizers said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

