Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington artists' group to celebrate center's 2nd year

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 12:40 p.m.
Bill Hall describes comic book artist Lake Hannel’s work, which is on display at the New Kesington Arts Center on Monday, March 13, 2018. The arts center is preparing for its second anniversary event on March 17.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Bill Hall straightens a Vincent Cascade painting on display at the New Kensington Arts Center on Monday, March 13, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Bill Hall straightens a Vincent Cascade painting on display at the New Kensington Arts Center on Monday, March 13, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

It's been two years since photographers Bill Hall and Don Henderson started the New Kensington Arts Center and, despite some obstacles, the organization still is going strong.

“It's very difficult for any organization to reach the second year, so this is a big milestone for us,” said Hall, arts center board president. “It's been rough, but we have a lot of hope and promise for several years.”

The center, which works to provide a nurturing environment for artists, is celebrating that accomplishment with a “2nd Anniversary Gala Dinner” at the Quality Inn along Tarentum Bridge Road starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. The last day to buy tickets was Tuesday.

“We're just really excited to be in our second year,” board member Tommy West said.

The event will include dinner, dancing, and a performance by a jazz singer. There will be local artwork for sale, a 50-50 raffle and a Chinese auction. Guests also will have the opportunity to share how they feel about the arts center.

The arts center is located at 950 Fifth Ave. It has about 100 members who express themselves through various forms of art including photography, painting, comic book illustration and videography. One artist even uses art as a meditative tool to relieve his back pain.

“It's really unique work,” Hall said. “He says that when he does this work, the pain is gone until he's finished.”

The center gives artists the space to create their art and bounce ideas off one another, which can be helpful to their artistic growth.

“What the art center does is it changes people,” Hall said. “It's so exciting when you see somebody who's reluctant to come in, but when they bring their work in, everyone receives a warm welcome, and they feel like maybe I haven't wasted my time with my art.”

“We're like an incubator,” dinner committee Chairwoman Carina Lobel said. “We give them the warmth, and then they hatch, and then they fly.”

Art teacher Marie Hilty said the center has influenced her to try different kinds of art, like painting, even though she is more comfortable with pencil sketching.

“I've been encouraged to do certain things with my students by things that I'm learning at the art center, which is really cool,“ Hilty, 43, of West Leechburg said. “It's pushing me to try something different and not be such a perfectionist. It makes me a better art teacher, too, because I can see where the kids are coming from when they're trying things for the first time.”

She said she is excited that the center has marked its second year, and she is blessed to have been a part of it.

“I've made so many connections with people both artistically and with photography,” she said. “I just really want that same opportunity for other people.”

The center is run by volunteers. It hosts a variety of workshops on painting, meditative art and digital photography. It also has painting parties and open-mic nights.

Hall said the open-mic nights are a great way to expand the center's artistic reach.

“People come in and sing, and some people recite poetry, and some people play musical instruments,” he said. “We're going outside the normal idea of what art is.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

