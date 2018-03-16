Harrison gas station plans eatery, alcohol sales

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owner of a Harrison convenience store wants to tear it down and build a new one that would include a restaurant where beer and wine could be sold.

Global Retail Oil owns the Sunoco gas station and "Snack Shop" at 3039 Freeport Road. It is asking the township to approve the transfer of a liquor license to the location.

According to the company's application to the township through the law firm of Flaherty & O'Hara, Global Retail is planning to build a store that would include a restaurant and indoor dining area with seating for 30 customers, and a convenience store that would include the sale of gasoline.

Beer would be sold in the restaurant for consumption on and off the premises. Wine would be sold to go.

Gregory Szallar, an attorney with Flaherty & O'Hara, is representing owner Mike Thakkar.

Szallar said the new building, housing the restaurant and convenience store, would be much larger, and built on the same parcel.

"Global Retail's restaurant will be a family-friendly, relaxed, casual restaurant featuring a wide variety of prepared food offerings," Szallar said in his letter to the township.

Szallar said the restaurant will feature breakfast and lunch items such as sandwiches, salads, hot dogs and pizza.

Meeting the state's requirements to sell beer and wine can be expensive and time consuming, especially for small operators, said Alex Baloga, president of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, whose 800 members include convenience and grocery stores.

Those requirements include having at least 30 seats, 400 square feet of space and a separate cash register.

"There is quite a bit of expense that goes into the remodel. The smaller stores and independent stores have a lot more difficulty making that happen," he said. "If the store wasn't built initially with that additional space or setup, they'd have to do remodeling, in some cases."

Baloga said upwards of 400 to 500 convenience and grocery stores are now licensed to sell alcohol.

"We've seen some positive changes. There's more work to be done, especially in getting small and independent operators into the marketplace," he said.

While Global Retail Oil is transferring a license, other convenience store owners, including Sheetz, have gotten licenses through auctions held by the state, Baloga said.

"That's where a lot of the new licenses are coming from," he said.

According to Flaherty & O'Hara, no restaurant liquor license was available to buy in Harrison. Global Retail has an agreement to buy a license from the estate of Elizabeth Martonik of Brackenridge.

Martonik, who died in March 2015, had owned the Ships Wheel Tavern in Brackenridge.

Transferring a liquor license into Harrison requires the township's commissioners to hold a public hearing on the request. A hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 26 at the township building.

In its letter, Flaherty & O'Hara says that at the hearing, it will present information on the operation of Global Retail's restaurant and answer any questions that officials and residents may have.

Approving the liquor license transfer would allow for the operation of a restaurant that would be "a positive attribute to Harrison Township, its residents and the surrounding area," Flaherty & O'Hara's letter says.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.