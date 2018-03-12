Get in the Easter spirit with A-K Valley egg hunts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apollo

Community egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. March 31 in Owens Grove for age 12 and younger. Sponsored by the Community Activities Committee and Apollo Lions Club.

Arnold

Egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31 at Roosevelt Park. There will be a barrel train ride, auction and bake sale. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by the city recreation committee.

Avonmore

Egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at Avonmore Volunteer Fire Hall, 208 Fifth Ave. There will be an indoor egg hunt, lunch with the Easter Bunny, crafts, silent auction and 50-50 raffle. Cost: $3. Proceeds will benefit the fire company truck fund. Details: 724-697-2052

Brackenridge

• Egg hunt, 11 a.m. March 24 in Brackenridge Park for borough children. Sponsored by the borough recreation board.

• Egg hunt at 2 p.m. March 24 at First Church of God, 739 Prospect St. There will be prizes, crafts and more.

Ford City

Egg hunt from noon to 1 p.m. March 24 at Ford City Library, 1136 Fourth Ave., for children age 3 to 6. Registration required. Registration: 724-763-3591

Freeport

The Freeport Area Kiwanis Club egg hunt will be at 11 a.m. March 31 in Freeport Community Park for children ages 1 to 10. Children will be divided into age groups and the Easter Bunny will be on hand. Everyone welcome.

Gilpin

Leechburg Moose annual community egg hunt for age 10 and younger, 3 p.m. March 31 in Leechburg-Gilpin Park, Park Road. Special guest Popcorn the Clown.

Harrison

• Egg hunt at 2:30 p.m. March 24 for children 10 and younger at Our Lady of Perpetual Help worship site, in the field beside the social hall on 10th Avenue. Registration required by March 16 at harrisontwp.com or from 5 to 7 p.m. March 15 at the Municipal Building. Sponsored by Harrison Township Recreation Board.

• Egg hunt from 12:20 to 2:30 p.m. March 24 at Natrona Recreation Park for age 10 and younger. There will be crafts, games and prizes. Sponsored by Natrona Comes Together.

• Easter celebration and egg hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at Golden Rams Stadium and Highlands Middle School, Argonne Drive, Natrona Heights, free for the whole family. There will be a resource fair, first responder vehicles on display, an indoor egg hunt, giveaways, bounce houses, food vendors, music and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Registration required. Registration: ghow.net/easter-celebration

Lower Burrell

• Community egg hunt at 9:15 a.m. March 24 at Belair Health and Rehabilitation Center, 100 Little Drive, for age 10 and younger. Registration required by March 16. Registration and details: Linda, 724-339-1071

• Free community egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny from 1 to 3 p.m. March 24 at Grace Community Presbyterian Church, 2751 Grant Ave., for children in third grade and younger. Children will be divided into age groups. There will be face painting, egg coloring, train rides, light refreshments and the story of Easter and the Resurrection. Rain or shine. Sponsored by the church youth fellowship group. Registration required. Registration: 724-339-9661

Oakmont

Photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24 at Oakmont Carnegie Library, Allegheny River Boulevard. Cost: $20, includes two digital prints via email. Registration required at the EventKeeper calendar on the front page of the library website and payment via PayPal.

Penn Hills

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. March 24 at the William McKinley Citizens Center, 1110 Center Ave. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Cost: $6; children younger than 2, free. Advance tickets only; no tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets: 412-828-7350

Richland

Free egg Hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. March 31 for age 2 through fourth grade at First Presbyterian Church, 5825 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Bring a basket. Registration required by March 26. Registration: 724-443-1555

Tarentum

Community egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny at 9 a.m. March 31 in Riverview Memorial Park. Sponsored by Women of the Moose and the borough recreation board.

Vandergrift

Free egg hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny at 1 p.m. March 24 in Kennedy Park for ages 2 to 8. Bring a basket. Studebakers Cupcake Trailer will be open. A portion of proceeds will benefit Vandergrift Public Library.

Washington Township

Egg hunt at 6:30 p.m. March 15 at West Haven Manor Quality Life Services, 151 Goodview Drive. Bring a basket. Details: 724-727-3451

West Deer

• Egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny at 3 p.m. March 25 at Deer Creek United Presbyterian Church, 33 Bairdford Road. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. Children will be divided into age groups. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Details: 724-443-1355

• Community egg hunt at 1 p.m. March 25 in Bairdford Park for children 12 and younger. Registration is at noon. Donations will be accepted. Sponsored by the township parks and recreation department.

• Free indoor egg hunt at 6 p.m. March 24 and 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. March 25at the Deer Lakes campus of Allison Park Church, 908 Deer Creek Road, Russellton, for children in preschool through fifth grade. There will be costumed mascots, music, lights and the opportunity to win prizes. Details: egghunt18.com

West Leechburg

Egg hunt at noon March 31 in Memorial Park, Plazak Street, for borough children in preschool through sixth-grade. Rain or shine.