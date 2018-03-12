'No word yet' on charges in Springdale Township shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has not announced if there will be any charges filed in the case of a man shot by an occupant when he tried to force his way into a Springdale Township house.

Joseph Secora, 39, died on the morning of Feb. 4 after police said he tried to break through a rear glass door at a residence along the 1200 block of Butler Road.

Just after 10 a.m., Allegheny County 911 received a phone call about a home invasion and shots fired.

County police said the residents were not harmed.

Secora, who at one time lived in the house, was struck by one bullet and fled across Butler Road to a field across the street where he fell. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit said the motive for the home invasion is unknown; however it is believed Secora had mental health issues.

Police submitted a report to the district attorney's office.

“No word yet,” Detective Lt. Andrew Schurman said Monday.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.