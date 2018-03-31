Brackenridge church marks Easter weekend with skydiving Easter Bunny

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Easter Bunny made a grand entrance Saturday onto the Highlands football field in Harrison.

The skydiving Easter Bunny jumped out of a plane and sailed onto the 50-yard line as part of Generations House of Worship annual Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration.

“It was awesome,” Sarai Samuels, 6, of Harrison said as she jumped up and down.

This is the fifth year the Brackenridge church has held the free event, which features an egg hunt, music, food and other children's activities.

More than 1,000 people came to the festivities.

“Every Easter we believe in having a full party-packed Easter weekend,” said the Rev. Nick Chybrzynski, pastor the Generations House of Worship.

Church members put out 30,000 eggs that were collected by thousands of people during two egg hunts Saturday morning.

After the field was cleared, the crowd made room for the Easter Bunny's dramatic entrance.

“To me, I feel like if you're going to do something, do it as big as possible,” Chybrzynski said. “We're always looking to do something that might be a first-time experience for people.”

This is the second time the church has had the skydiving bunny — but the first time he actually hit his target.

“Two years ago, the Easter Bunny went to land in one of the fields we were at before — he missed by 1,000 and some feet,” he said. “We are celebrating the fact that he redeemed himself.”

New Kensington residents Mindy Novak and Jeff Howard brought their two children to the event.

“It's a good thing they do for the kids,” Novak said. “They love it.”

Allegheny Township resident Samantha Jackson was happy the event went off without a hitch this year.

“Each year, we just keep getting better and bigger,” she said.

This is the first year Murrysville resident Mimmie Yost has come.

“It's awesome,” she said. “Everything here is so amazing.”

Yost's daughter, Mia, 6, came with three of her friends.

“I like the part when he was skydiving,” she said.

Nine-year-old Audrie Eggan from Monroeville came sporting bunny ears and her Easter basket.

“I thought it was cool,” she said.

Chybrzynski said the church will continue its Easter celebration Sunday with services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the church, 1160 Parkside Drive in Brackenridge.

The services are also streamed on Facebook.

“We're passionate about getting the church to the community,” he said, “not just the community to the church.”

