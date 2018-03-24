Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

'Racers ready' — Cub Scouts get fast and furious at pinewood derby in Washington Township

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
Noah Pugh, 10, of Leechburg (left) and Cameron Hewitt, 8, of Washington Township place their cars on the track for the River Valley Service Area's pinewood derby at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Noah Pugh, 10, of Leechburg (left) and Cameron Hewitt, 8, of Washington Township place their cars on the track for the River Valley Service Area's pinewood derby at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Jim Tarasevitsch, a tiger den leader with Cub Scout Pack 500, checks-in and weighs Seth Hall's car before the pinewood derby races at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018. With Seth is his father, Dustin Hall.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Jim Tarasevitsch, a tiger den leader with Cub Scout Pack 500, checks-in and weighs Seth Hall's car before the pinewood derby races at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018. With Seth is his father, Dustin Hall.
Cub Scout Lucas Beard, 9, of West Leechburg looks on as his dad, Chris Beard, adds weight to his pinewood derby car before the races at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Lucas took the third place trophy for the day.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Cub Scout Lucas Beard, 9, of West Leechburg looks on as his dad, Chris Beard, adds weight to his pinewood derby car before the races at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Lucas took the third place trophy for the day.
Cub Scouts R.J. Rice, 10 (right), of Apollo, and Jaymesin Burns, 9, of Salina, both members of Cub Scout Pack 500, look over the trophies ahead of the pinewood derby races at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Cub Scouts R.J. Rice, 10 (right), of Apollo, and Jaymesin Burns, 9, of Salina, both members of Cub Scout Pack 500, look over the trophies ahead of the pinewood derby races at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Josh Varhola, fundraising chairman with Cub Scout Pack 500, steadies a ladder as Lucas Beard, 9, of West Leechburg places his car on the track at the River Valley Service Area's annual pinewood derby at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Josh Varhola, fundraising chairman with Cub Scout Pack 500, steadies a ladder as Lucas Beard, 9, of West Leechburg places his car on the track at the River Valley Service Area's annual pinewood derby at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Cars race toward the finish line in the River Valley Service Area's annual pinewood derby at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The cars reached scale speeds of up to about 220 miles per hour.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Cars race toward the finish line in the River Valley Service Area's annual pinewood derby at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The cars reached scale speeds of up to about 220 miles per hour.
Cameron Hewitt, 8, of Washington Township (green shirt, left) rises from his chair as he watches the racing action at the River Valley Service Area's annual pinewood derby at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Cameron Hewitt, 8, of Washington Township (green shirt, left) rises from his chair as he watches the racing action at the River Valley Service Area's annual pinewood derby at the Washington Township fire hall on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Updated 12 hours ago

In "The Fast and the Furious," Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto said it doesn't matter if you win by an inch or a mile — winning's winning.

But street racing has nothing on pinewood derby, where fractions of inches and seconds were the difference.

Cub Scout Pack 500 hosted the River Valley Service Area's annual pinewood derby Saturday at the Washington Township fire hall.

Thirty-five kids ages 6 to 11 from eight packs participated, with trophies going to the top five fastest cars.

Powered only by gravity, each car could weigh up to five ounces. Before the races, some scouts and their parents made adjustments to their car, making them heavier or lighter, as necessary.

The cars reached scale speeds of up to 219.5 miles per hour.

Up to 50 scouts from 10 packs were eligible to participate, said Dan Grossheim, den leader of Pack 500. Each pack had its own races, and the top five from each were able to compete.

"This is the best of the best from our group," Grossheim said.

Trophies were awarded to the top five finishers. All finished between 3.106 and 3.161 seconds.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

