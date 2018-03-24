'Racers ready' — Cub Scouts get fast and furious at pinewood derby in Washington Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "The Fast and the Furious," Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto said it doesn't matter if you win by an inch or a mile — winning's winning.

But street racing has nothing on pinewood derby, where fractions of inches and seconds were the difference.

Cub Scout Pack 500 hosted the River Valley Service Area's annual pinewood derby Saturday at the Washington Township fire hall.

Thirty-five kids ages 6 to 11 from eight packs participated, with trophies going to the top five fastest cars.

Powered only by gravity, each car could weigh up to five ounces. Before the races, some scouts and their parents made adjustments to their car, making them heavier or lighter, as necessary.

The cars reached scale speeds of up to 219.5 miles per hour.

Up to 50 scouts from 10 packs were eligible to participate, said Dan Grossheim, den leader of Pack 500. Each pack had its own races, and the top five from each were able to compete.

"This is the best of the best from our group," Grossheim said.

Trophies were awarded to the top five finishers. All finished between 3.106 and 3.161 seconds.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.