Valley News Dispatch

Six-month closure of Saxonburg Road in Harrison starts March 26

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, March 12, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
A satellite image shows the part of Saxonburg Road in Harrison that will close March 26 while a slide is repaired. Traffic will be detoured, and the work is expected to be finished by Oct. 9.
PennDOT
Updated 13 hours ago

A small section of Saxonburg Road in Harrison will close in two weeks when work starts to fix a slide, the township announced Monday.

PennDOT has contracted Gulisek Construction of Mt. Pleasant to do the work, which will require closing Saxonburg Road in the area of Dlubak Lane and north of Dlubak Powder Coatings.

Gulisek has notified the township it will start work on March 26, and expects to have it done on Oct. 9.

In addition to fixing the slide, work will include utility relocation, drainage improvements, pavement, and guardrail.

The road will be completely closed in that area and traffic will be detoured. Local driveway access will be maintained, Gulisek told the township in a letter.

The detour will use Freeport Road and Route 908 (Bakerstown/Millerstown Road).

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

