Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington-Arnold School Board must replace director who is moving

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 12, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
Carly Skinner
Courtesy of Facebook
Carly Skinner

The New Kensington-Arnold School Board will be looking for a new member.

School Director Carly Skinner, 38, of New Kensington, announced her resignation from the board via her school board Facebook page on Thursday. She served the district's Region II.

“My family is moving out of state in a few weeks due to unexpected life changes, and this will make me ineligible to continue serving on the board,” Skinner wrote. “It has been an honor to serve my community and I will always support the Valley Vikings.”

Skinner was elected to a four-year term in November after having been unopposed then and in last May's primary.

On her Facebook page, she described herself as “the daughter of a 20+ year teacher and administrator who pursued a career in engineering. I left engineering to raise my children, and recently opened a local arts & crafts studio.”

School Board President Bob Pallone said Skinner was a nice woman who had good ideas and questions.

“She really worked hard on educating herself on all the processes and procedures that go with the board,” he said.

Attempts to reach Skinner for comment Monday afternoon weren't immediately unsuccessful.

Pallone expects the board to accept Skinner's resignation when it meets March 22.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

