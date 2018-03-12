East Deer to get new LED traffic signal, streetlights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The traffic signal at the corner of Freeport Road and Third Street in East Deer will be renovated and fitted with LED lights this year.

The work will be done with an $80,000 grant provided by the state's Green Light Go Program.

East Deer has to pay the money up front and then receive reimbursement from the state program.

The township will also replace 200 streetlights with LED lights.

The design work will be handled by Trans Associates. Bronder, Inc. is the contractor.

Officials said the LED lights reduce electric bills by two-thirds monthly.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. George Guido is a freelance writer.