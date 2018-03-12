Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Predicted snow showers shouldn't affect Tuesday morning commute

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, March 12, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
This 2015 file photo shows cars travel along Route 28.
Dan Speicher | For Trib Total Media
This 2015 file photo shows cars travel along Route 28.

Updated 6 hours ago

Although light snow showers are predicted throughout the day Tuesday, drivers shouldn't have to worry about their morning commute.

"We have, up through 8 a.m., no real accumulating snow," said Mike Kennedy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township. "The only places that are going to see any significant accumulation (of) snow is higher terrain."

Kennedy said the region can expect less than a half of an inch of snow Tuesday afternoon.

He said temperatures through Friday will remain below average. The high for Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to be in the mid 30s, with lows in the low 20s.

Kennedy said the normal high temperature for this time of year is usually 47 degrees with the low around 29 degrees.

He said this is probably the last real winter weather before the area sees warmer temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 50s this weekend.

"After this week, things should start to get better," he said. "By the last week of March things should be back to normal — maybe even above normal."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

