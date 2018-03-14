Most wanted list in Westmoreland includes 6 from Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six of 15 on Westmoreland County Sheriff's most wanted list are from the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Terran Beecan, 39, whose last known address was New Kensington, is wanted for allegedly not paying fines associated with a 2013 aggravated assault case. According to court records, on Feb. 21 he was more than 1,360 days delinquent in payments.

Chad Ebel, 41, whose last addresses were in North Apollo and Lower Burrell, is wanted for an alleged parole revocation and being delinquent in paying fines and court costs on three cases involving two counts of criminal trespass-breaking into a structure, and drug-related charges from 2016.

Sara Ann Tometsko, who had address in New Kensington and Lower Burrell, is wanted for robbery and theft in Arnold in 2016. She was fined and sentenced to 9 to 23 months in the county prison with credit for time served. Her parole was revoked last October for not paying fines. According to state records, in February she was more than 1,500 days delinquent in paying fines and court costs.

Justin Harvey, 42, whose last known address was in New Kensington, is wanted for allegedly having a firearm although he isn't legally allowed to have one, and resisting. His bond was revoked last September.

Alyssa Depancisis, 39, whose last addresses were in Vandergrift and New Kensington, is wanted for alleged parole violations in Arnold and New Kensington. The violation involve resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle and bad checks.

Kevin Marienfeld, 55, formerly Vandergrift, is wanted for alleged unauthorized use of credit card. He received a form of probation but that was revoked in 2014.

The sheriff's department urged people to not act or try to apprehend any of people on the Most Wanted List. Instead, contact the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agency.

The department's warrant unit can be reached at 855-361-8691.

All tips received will remain confidential and the person providing the tip will remain anonymous.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.