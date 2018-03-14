Valley school districts work to help students protest school shootings

Here is what parents need to know about their school district's plan for Today's nationwide student walkout.

March 14 marks the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Dubbed the ENOUGH National School Walkout, the idea originated with the group EMPOWER, a coalition of organizations led by the youth division of the January 2017 Women's March organizers.

Allegheny Valley: A “white out for peace” event is planned during which students will wear white for peace and their hope to improve safety within their schools. Allegheny Valley Superintendent Patrick Graczyk said student well-being is a top priority. Building administrators have made arrangements for staff to monitor events. Arrangements have also been made for students who don't want to participate.

Burrell: At Burrell School District, Superintendent Shannon Wagner said as of Monday, officials hadn't heard of any students who wanted to participate, but they are open to the idea.

“We are just waiting to see and hoping that they'll at least tell us so that we can do it in an orderly manner,” Wagner said.

Wagner said Burrell students are usually pretty quiet, but it's important to listen to them if they want to participate.

Deer Lakes: Deer Lakes Middle School will hold an all-day “walk-up” program encouraging students to talk to other students they've never had a conversation with to encourage inclusiveness. Students will wear yellow to honor Florida, known as “the sunshine state.”

Deer Lakes High School students will meet in the school's gym at 10 a.m. for a 17-minute “sit-in” where they can either choose to sit in silence or have discussions.

“We're really leaving that to the students,” district spokesman Jim Cromie said.

Fox Chapel: The district says they are not taking an official stance on the issue, but that they support their students exercising their rights to express their beliefs. Each school has plans in place for a walkout and a designated area for students to gather. District officials say that student safety is their primary concern and that students participating in the walk out will be fully supervised.

“Regardless of their stance, the rights of all students will be respected,” the district said in a letter to parents.

Students who participate in the walk out will not face disciplinary action, officials said.

Freeport Area: Students are not planning to walk-out, but will hold a moment of silence and have a chance to voluntarily sign a letter which will be forwarded to state and federal elected offices asking them to take action on keeping schools safe. Students are being encouraged to participate in random acts of kindness including speaking to other students they haven't interacted with before.

“Our district applauds our students and elected student representatives for leading this effort and doing so in a responsible and humble fashion,” the district said in a release.

Highlands: Officials have planned a “walk-in” event. Middle school students will perform 17 acts of kindness to remember the 17 students. On Wednesday afternoon, student announcers will acknowledge the students who were lost in Florida. They will play a recording of students playing Amazing Grace during a moment of silence, and will introduce their “kindness cards,” on which each homeroom will have the chance to record 17 acts of kindness over the next week in honor of the students who were lost. They will conclude their memorial on March 22 with another moment of silence and treats supplied by students as an act of kindness. The high school SPIRIT Group representatives decided that any students who wish to participate in the event will do so by exiting their classrooms into the hallways just after 10:00 am. They will have a building-wide moment of silence, and a musical note or drum will beat 17 times to respectfully represent our thoughts of the Florida victims.

Kiski Area: From 11:00 to 12:00 a “listening and discussion” event will occur in the auditorium. Members of the district administration and school board will be joined by members of law enforcement, first responder organizations, and mental health partners to further explore the issue of gun violence in schools as well as the broader issues surrounding school safety.

Leechburg Area: Students will hold a 17-second moment of silence for the victims in the Florida attack and a group of high school students are launching a mentoring partnership with the junior high to help students there better understand cyber safety.

New Kensington-Arnold: The district will let students participate, but they will remain inside the schools while doing so for safety reasons. Superintendent John Pallone said the district supports nonviolent behavior in schools, but he doesn't think it would be safe for students to be outside during the protest. Pallone expressed concern that students protesting violence might inadvertently place themselves in harms way if their intentions to gather outside are broadcast.

Plum: The district is planning to allow students to leave their classrooms to participate in the walkout. Students will proceed to the auditorium where they will discuss school safety and mental health.

The district says this is a challenging time for all school districts, but that they have worked with the students to ensure their voices are being heard.

“One of the goals in our schools is to promote student learning in an environment that supports mental and physical health,” the district said in a release. “As such, the High School worked together with students to create a meaningful and safe activity. We will permit our high school students to leave their class to participate in the walkout held in the auditorium for 17 minutes at 7:30 a.m.”

Riverview: The district has worked with students to make the walk out a sit-in. Students will hold a moment of silence and will then have a discussion on political activism and how to speak with local elected officials.

“But, the main goal of the sit-in is to let students talk about school safety, so we will end the morning with some tips, remind students of the see something, say something link on the school website, and ask students to talk openly about our school safety procedures,” the district said in a release.

Students are not required to attend, according to the release. Elementary school students will not participate.

The Apollo-Ridge School District did not return a request for information.

Matthew Medsger and Emily Balser are Tribune-Review staff writers.