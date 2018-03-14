Allegheny Township recycling depends on transfer station, resident interest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Establishment of a recycling program remains an option for Allegheny Township, according to township supervisors.

Actual steps towards establishing one, however, likely will not occur before supervisors consider an ordinance that will allow Vogel Refuse Co. to establish a garbage transfer station in the township.

Township Manager Greg Primm said the transfer station is intended to cut down on trips to the Vogel landfill in Jackson Township, Butler County. Instead of garbage trucks that make local pickups going to the landfill, they would dump their loads at the transfer station, where the garbage would be reloaded onto a larger truck that would go to the landfill.

The township officials said the Nova Industrial Park, located off Route 356, is one possible site for the transfer station.

Supervisors said they are awaiting a draft of the ordinance, which would include recycling, that is being written by the township solicitor.

“Then, any hauler who picks up garbage in the township will have to offer recycling,” said Supervisor Joe Ferguson.

Supervisors Chairwoman Kathy Starr said a move to institute recycling some years ago never got any traction among residents or township officials. Looking back, she said the township wasn't ready for it and not forging ahead with it was the right thing to do at the time.

“Now, we should look at it from a different angle,” Starr said. “We should not be adding to those landfills.”

Starr, Primm, Ferguson and Supervisor Ren Steele toured a Vogel trash and recycling operation last fall.

Not long after that, said Starr, township officials put a notice about recycling in the township newsletter. Only two or three residents expressed any interest in volunteering to help set up a program in Allegheny Township.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.