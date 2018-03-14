Pennsylvanians 'want to be inspired again,' governor candidate Mango says at Springdale Twp. diner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor has been visiting diners across the state, and on Wednesday made a stop in Springdale Township.

Paul Mango spent some time talking with customers at David's Diner after the lunch hour, asking what they'd want from the state's next leader.

Daniel Lipford, of Cheswick, said he'd want to see more work and more jobs for people.

Lipford didn't know he'd be chatting with a gubernatorial candidate when he stopped in.

"I think it's pretty cool he takes the time to talk to everybody," Lipford said. "Most of the time you don't get to talk to somebody like that."

Mango, 59, of Pine Township, is one of three candidates seeking the Republican Party's nomination in the May 15 primary.

A veteran and retired health care executive, he'll be vying against Laura Ellsworth, 59, of Sewickley, and state Sen. Scott Wagner, 62, of York, in the primary for the chance to run to run in November against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf.

Mango said he has visited 50 to 75 diners over the past four to five months. A supporter had suggested he stop at diners as a chance to hear from voters.

He's found state residents concerned with five main issues — jobs and the economy being first, followed by drug overdoses, health care costs, education and dysfunction in state government.

Mango's campaign theme is, "Restore the Dream of America."

Pennsylvanians "want to be inspired again," he said. "They feel like we're stalled, we're stuck in neutral, we're under-performing, we're always below average.

"They want to know Pennsylvania's going to win again. They want to know there's going to be better opportunities for their children and their grandchildren than there are for them. "The great news is it's within our grasp to do all this," he said. "We have everything we need to be a rapid growth economy and bring prosperity back to Pennsylvania."

On a day that saw students across the nation walk out of classes over school safety and guns, Mango said that while school safety needs to be addressed, he's not sure gun control is the best way to do it.

"We need to protect the right of Pennsylvania citizens to bear arms and ensure they can bear those arms in defense of themselves and defense of the state, as the Constitution says, without question," he said.

While efforts are under way to reduce the size of the state Legislature, Mango said he's more concerned about its cost.

In rural parts of the state, Mango said, there's concern that a smaller Legislature would mean less representation.

"I do feel that the representation is important," he said. "The cost is out of control. We have to lower the cost of the Legislature.

"There are all types of ways we can lower the cost without reducing representation of the people," he said.

John Demby, of Leechburg, came to David's Diner to meet Mango for the first time. He called himself a "Facebook warrior" for the candidate.

"He represents what I believe in," he said. "I support his plan to re-energize Pennsylvania, especially for our younger people and bring them back to say in our state instead of moving out."

Diner owner David Speer said Mango was the first political candidate to visit his eatery along Freeport Road, which he's run for more than five years. He and Mango are both veterans — Speer serving in the Army National Guard; Mango in the Army.

"It just feels nice to have a politician recognize a veteran-owned business and veterans, themselves," Speer said.

But when it comes to the race for governor, Speer said he's staying neutral.

He said other candidates, of either party, would be just as welcome to stop in.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.