South Butler residents turn out to stave off teachers strike but are unsuccessful

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite an outdoor rally on a blustery winter evening intended to encourage unity,

neither the rally nor last-hour negotiations could stop a teachers strike in the South Butler School District that begins Thursday.

It'll be the district's fifth teachers strike in the past 40 years.

The South Butler School Action Committee held the “Heal Our Community” rally to urge a fair settlement of the dispute, said cofounder Heather Helsel of Penn Township.

Some in the rally crowd of more than 100 people stomped their feet because of the icy, windy March evening, but all seemed to clap and loudly cheered remarks from about 10 speakers, including Ian Babb, president of South Butler's teachers union.

“I hope we can resolve this and not strike,” Bapp, an elementary school teacher told the crowd just before entering the school for negotiations that hours later proved to be unsuccessful.

Bapp said he didn't want a strike but said it would be necessary without a contract.

A handful of teachers from South Butler and other districts were in the crowd, but most were taxpayers and parents.

Bapp said salary and teachers' contributions toward their health care are sticking points.

“We got some big issues to face. Some mountains to climb,” said Bapp, who leads the 168-member union. “I won't discuss details, but I think we can get through that.”

Parent Trisha Bogan of Cabot asked why the district's reserve fund couldn't be used to end the impasse.

She said she is lucky because her parents can watch her children.

“I'm sure there will be many people with younger children who will have a hardship to watch their children and still get to work,” she said.

Rally speakers included George Zacherl, who is married to a teacher. He called for both sides to give in for the betterment all.

“The public should put pressure on and not quit,” he said. He also asked how $250,000 in teachers union dues could be used to resolve the matter.

Terri Antoszyk of Jefferson Township and her daughter, Shelby, a Knoch High School senior, held hot beverages during the rall y.

“This has been going on for four years,” Terri Antoszyk said. “It's ridiculous not to have a contract.”

Shelby Antoszyk is likely to see her senior year extended as a result of the strike.

“I'm really not happy,” she said. “It's hard to watch.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka