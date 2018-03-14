Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

South Butler residents turn out to stave off teachers strike but are unsuccessful

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 11:30 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Despite an outdoor rally on a blustery winter evening intended to encourage unity,

neither the rally nor last-hour negotiations could stop a teachers strike in the South Butler School District that begins Thursday.

It'll be the district's fifth teachers strike in the past 40 years.

The South Butler School Action Committee held the “Heal Our Community” rally to urge a fair settlement of the dispute, said cofounder Heather Helsel of Penn Township.

Some in the rally crowd of more than 100 people stomped their feet because of the icy, windy March evening, but all seemed to clap and loudly cheered remarks from about 10 speakers, including Ian Babb, president of South Butler's teachers union.

“I hope we can resolve this and not strike,” Bapp, an elementary school teacher told the crowd just before entering the school for negotiations that hours later proved to be unsuccessful.

Bapp said he didn't want a strike but said it would be necessary without a contract.

A handful of teachers from South Butler and other districts were in the crowd, but most were taxpayers and parents.

Bapp said salary and teachers' contributions toward their health care are sticking points.

“We got some big issues to face. Some mountains to climb,” said Bapp, who leads the 168-member union. “I won't discuss details, but I think we can get through that.”

Parent Trisha Bogan of Cabot asked why the district's reserve fund couldn't be used to end the impasse.

She said she is lucky because her parents can watch her children.

“I'm sure there will be many people with younger children who will have a hardship to watch their children and still get to work,” she said.

Rally speakers included George Zacherl, who is married to a teacher. He called for both sides to give in for the betterment all.

“The public should put pressure on and not quit,” he said. He also asked how $250,000 in teachers union dues could be used to resolve the matter.

Terri Antoszyk of Jefferson Township and her daughter, Shelby, a Knoch High School senior, held hot beverages during the rall y.

“This has been going on for four years,” Terri Antoszyk said. “It's ridiculous not to have a contract.”

Shelby Antoszyk is likely to see her senior year extended as a result of the strike.

“I'm really not happy,” she said. “It's hard to watch.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka

Resident Mike Archer addresses the crowd at a rally supporting a settlement in South Butler School District teachers contract negotiations on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Resident Mike Archer addresses the crowd at a rally supporting a settlement in South Butler School District teachers contract negotiations on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
South Butler School Action Committee cofounder Heather Helsel and husband Bryan, of Penn Township, give 9-month-old son Colin shelter from the frigid weather Wednesday evening at a rally that sought an 11th-hour contract settlement between the South Butler School District and its teachers outside the school where negotiations pwere unsuccessful. March 14, 2018
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
South Butler School Action Committee cofounder Heather Helsel and husband Bryan, of Penn Township, give 9-month-old son Colin shelter from the frigid weather Wednesday evening at a rally that sought an 11th-hour contract settlement between the South Butler School District and its teachers outside the school where negotiations pwere unsuccessful. March 14, 2018
Lisa Martin, a Butler Area School District teacher, shows solidarity with South Butler School District teachers Wednesday evening at a rally. More than 100 people turned out to urge a contract settlement between teachers and the district to avert a strike. The rally, held just before last-ditch negotiations were held, was unsuccessful. March 14, 2018
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Lisa Martin, a Butler Area School District teacher, shows solidarity with South Butler School District teachers Wednesday evening at a rally. More than 100 people turned out to urge a contract settlement between teachers and the district to avert a strike. The rally, held just before last-ditch negotiations were held, was unsuccessful. March 14, 2018
