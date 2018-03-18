Cheswick to consider police merger study

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cheswick plans to ask the state's Department of Community and Economic Development to look into the feasibility of merging its police department with Springdale Township's.

When council meets on Tuesday it is expected to consider approving a management study request to see if police consolidation is in the borough's best interest, which they say DCED said is the first step toward combining the two departments.

That study is provided without cost to the borough through the Governor's Center for Local Government Services program.

Cheswick officials said in February they had been meeting with their counterparts in Springdale to discuss the idea of consolidation, but that so far things were still very much in the early stages.

“We had this preliminary meeting with Springdale Township to discuss ways we might be able to cooperate,” Council President Paul Jack said then. “We're exploring options.”

Mayor Dan Carroll said in February he doesn't support a merger and worries about having adequate police coverage for the borough if they go that route.

“A merger is a difficult thing to hammer through, and to get one that would offer us what we need at the price we want is extremely difficult,” Carroll said in February.

Neither Jack nor Carroll could be reached for comment Friday.

The whole idea of a merger is based around cost savings. According to DCED, the concept of splitting the cost of services among municipalities is gaining popularity in the Pennsylvania, and that there are now more than 35 regional police departments across the state providing service to 125 municipalities.

Those departments were merged, according to DCED, “to strengthen existing police services in the areas of administration, supervision, training, investigation, patrol and specialty services.”

The Cheswick Police Department consists of just one full-time police officer, Chief Bob Scott and eight part-time officers.

This makes it among the 83 percent of departments in the state with fewer than 10 police officers.

It costs the borough more than $330,000 — or about 20 percent of its $1.6 million budget — to run the police department.

The borough is also dealing with $500,000 in outstanding police pension fund payments — a cost that officials in February said was at least part of the reason for a 9 percent tax hike.

Merger attempt failed before

This isn't the first time Cheswick has considered merging its police force.

In 2012, then council President Jonathan Skedel solicited proposals from Harmar, Springdale Borough and Springdale Township — each of which shares a border with Cheswick — in an effort to save the borough an estimated $100,000 per year.

That proposal never amounted to more than talk and a feasibility study would represent the first real concrete effort toward the idea of police consolidation.

Carroll encouraged residents to come to council meetings and voice their opinion regarding the police department to council.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.