New contract gives Arnold police 1.5 percent pay hikes

Police in Arnold will receive 1.5 percent pay increases in each of the next five years.

The raises are part of a new five-year contract that takes effect on Jan. 1, 2019, and expires Dec. 31, 2023.

Council approved the new contract by a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Karen Peconi having to break a 2-2 tie after she initially abstained because her son is a city police officer.

Councilmen Anthony Sgalio and Phil McKinley voted against the contract, citing post-retirement health care costs for two officers hired last year.

In 2016, an arbitrator ruled the city should stop paying post-retirement costs because of its dire financial situation. That meant the 2017 hires were not eligible for them.

During talks for the new contract, police pushed successfully for those officers to receive the benefit. But the agreement re-establishes the ban for officers hired after Jan. 1, 2018, according to Councilman Joseph Bia, who, with Councilwoman Deborah Vernon, negotiated for the city.

McKinley claimed the benefit — with the city paying 65 percent of health care costs incurred by the two officers for 10 years after they retire — would cost the city more than $300,000 at current rates. He said he based that calculation on figures regarding two already-retired officers.

He and Sgalio said the city cannot afford to do that.

“I think the police contract is quite fair other than the post-retirement benefits,” McKinley said.

Peconi said there is no way of knowing what health care costs will be like by the time the two officers are eligible to retire at age 55 — 20 years from now.

“I think what we've done for these officers is quite fair,” Peconi said. “The entire city got 3 percent (raises) this year. Our police are getting 1.5 percent so, hopefully, that (savings) will help with the retirement costs.”

Bia said what wasn't part of the benefit discussion is the contract provision that states: If any officer leaves the force before age 55, they will not receive the health care benefit.

The police force of nine full-time officers and one part-timer already had a contract but agreed with city officials last year to reopen it because of the city's financial problems.

In addition to the 1.5 percent annual wage increase, police Chief Eric Doutt said, police also are helping the city financially by expanding the salary steps for new hires.

Previously, new hires would start at 80 percent of the base patrolman's salary and then work up to the full salary by their third year, Doutt said.

The new contract sets up a five-step process, which starts officers at 60 percent of the base patrolman's salary and increasing it by 10 percent per year until reaching 100 percent in their fifth year.

Salary ranges under the new contract's first year are $36,123 for new hires, $60,205 for the base patrolman's rate and $60,965 for the sergeant's rate.

In 2023, the final year of the contract, the scale will be $38,340 for new hires, $63,990 for the base patrolman's rate and $64,706 for the sergeant's rate.

Also, the rate of pay for part-time officers will increase from the $14.62 per hour to $17.37 per hour. That's the same rate of pay, on an hourly basis, that a starting full-time officer would earn at 60 percent of the base patrolman's rate, Doutt said.

Doutt said it makes sense to offer part-time officers the higher rate because they face the same dangers and run the same risks as their full-time counterparts.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.