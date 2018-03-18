New Kensington Art Center marks growth, potential for more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jan Fiorina of Murrysville is not retired from art.

She retired from teaching art in the Penn Hills School District but not from art or supporting the New Kensington Arts Center, including it's highly-praised children's arts camp.

Fiorina and her husband were among 60 who enjoyed the center's second anniversary gala Saturday.

The Center at 950 Fifth Avenue in New Kensington is a mecca for visual, performance, written, and other artists. Although it operates on a shoestring budget, the Center is growing and welcomes all types of art and artists of all ages, said board President Bill Hall.

The Center is an outgrowth of a photography club that realized the building it was using was much too large for only shutter-bugs but just the right size for fellow artists and just the thing to brighten a rejuvenated part of Fifth Avenue.

Hall said much of the Center's success is the blending of experience and appreciation for all types of art.

"Not all artists do the same thing. Furniture craftsmen are artists and so are tattoo artists who put designs on paper and on skin. I'd like to see them join the Center," he said.

Center Vice President Marie Hilty, who teaches art at parochial schools in Buffalo Township and West Kittanning, said she was one of two art teachers and center members who reveled in the way Fiorina met and led students at the arts camp in July.

"I am a new art teacher and to see her at work was incredible," said Hilty, whose grandfather S. Vincent Cascone, operated a popular arts supply and framing store along Ninth Avenue in New Kensington for 40 years. He also sold art and encouraged artists, said center member and his daughter, Suzanne Cascone Tiberio of Leechburg.

She, too, is an artist with an interest in photographing birds.

Center Manager Tom West has photos of civil rights icons Coretta Scott King, Jessie Jackson and Ralph Abernathy. He wants more photos.

West is an "encourager" who wants to share photography and other forms of art with everyone.

West was busy snapping away and greeting everyone at the center's gala Saturday.

The Arts Center could also, said a member of the Westmoreland County Cultural Trust, demonstrate that a rejuvenated New Kensington has the right stuff to grow economically again.

"I am so happy to see this event and the growth of the organization," said Mike Langer, of New Kensington.

The arts are a requisite for a community to show its ready for redevelopment, he said.

"Look at the Palace Theater in Greensburg. It is bringing in $15 million to the Greensburg area," he said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.