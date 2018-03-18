Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington Art Center marks growth, potential for more

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Shana Lake presented a poetry tribute at the New Kensington Arts Center gala Saturday.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Shana Lake presented a poetry tribute at the New Kensington Arts Center gala Saturday.
New Kensington Arts Center President Bill Hall welcomes people to the Center's 2nd anniversary gala.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune- Review
New Kensington Arts Center President Bill Hall welcomes people to the Center's 2nd anniversary gala.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Jan Fiorina of Murrysville is not retired from art.

She retired from teaching art in the Penn Hills School District but not from art or supporting the New Kensington Arts Center, including it's highly-praised children's arts camp.

Fiorina and her husband were among 60 who enjoyed the center's second anniversary gala Saturday.

The Center at 950 Fifth Avenue in New Kensington is a mecca for visual, performance, written, and other artists. Although it operates on a shoestring budget, the Center is growing and welcomes all types of art and artists of all ages, said board President Bill Hall.

The Center is an outgrowth of a photography club that realized the building it was using was much too large for only shutter-bugs but just the right size for fellow artists and just the thing to brighten a rejuvenated part of Fifth Avenue.

Hall said much of the Center's success is the blending of experience and appreciation for all types of art.

"Not all artists do the same thing. Furniture craftsmen are artists and so are tattoo artists who put designs on paper and on skin. I'd like to see them join the Center," he said.

Center Vice President Marie Hilty, who teaches art at parochial schools in Buffalo Township and West Kittanning, said she was one of two art teachers and center members who reveled in the way Fiorina met and led students at the arts camp in July.

"I am a new art teacher and to see her at work was incredible," said Hilty, whose grandfather S. Vincent Cascone, operated a popular arts supply and framing store along Ninth Avenue in New Kensington for 40 years. He also sold art and encouraged artists, said center member and his daughter, Suzanne Cascone Tiberio of Leechburg.

She, too, is an artist with an interest in photographing birds.

Center Manager Tom West has photos of civil rights icons Coretta Scott King, Jessie Jackson and Ralph Abernathy. He wants more photos.

West is an "encourager" who wants to share photography and other forms of art with everyone.

West was busy snapping away and greeting everyone at the center's gala Saturday.

The Arts Center could also, said a member of the Westmoreland County Cultural Trust, demonstrate that a rejuvenated New Kensington has the right stuff to grow economically again.

"I am so happy to see this event and the growth of the organization," said Mike Langer, of New Kensington.

The arts are a requisite for a community to show its ready for redevelopment, he said.

"Look at the Palace Theater in Greensburg. It is bringing in $15 million to the Greensburg area," he said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me