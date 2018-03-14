Holiday Park electric upgrade work will cause power outages; meeting set for Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you go

Duquesne Light is holding a public meeting tonight on work planned for Plum's Holiday Park neighborhood that will interrupt electric service.

The work is expected to be done from April to August, the company said in a letter provided by the borough.

Holiday Park is served by a network of underground distribution lines that were installed when homes were built in the 1970s and 1980s.

Maintenance and repairs are needed to continue the safe and reliable delivery of power, the company said.

The work will require interrupting electric service to homes.

Work will be done on weekdays only, affecting certain streets each day, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Power will be restored each day, the company said.

The affected streets

Duquesne Light said the affected streets will be Mount Hood Drive, Biscayne Road, Blue Ridge Road, Skyline Drive, Cayuga Drive, Tampico Court, Chapparal Drive, Green Haven Court, Summer Haven Court and Chateau Court.

At 5 p.m. each weekday, information about the time and location of the next day's scheduled outage will be available by calling 412-393-6812.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.