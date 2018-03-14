Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Holiday Park electric upgrade work will cause power outages; meeting set for Thursday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Plum borough building.
Michael DiVittorio
Plum borough building.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Duquesne Light is holding a public meeting tonight on work planned for Plum's Holiday Park neighborhood that will interrupt electric service.

The work is expected to be done from April to August, the company said in a letter provided by the borough.

Holiday Park is served by a network of underground distribution lines that were installed when homes were built in the 1970s and 1980s.

Maintenance and repairs are needed to continue the safe and reliable delivery of power, the company said.

The work will require interrupting electric service to homes.

Work will be done on weekdays only, affecting certain streets each day, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Power will be restored each day, the company said.

The affected streets

Duquesne Light said the affected streets will be Mount Hood Drive, Biscayne Road, Blue Ridge Road, Skyline Drive, Cayuga Drive, Tampico Court, Chapparal Drive, Green Haven Court, Summer Haven Court and Chateau Court.

At 5 p.m. each weekday, information about the time and location of the next day's scheduled outage will be available by calling 412-393-6812.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me